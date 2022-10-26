PM to attend Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states on 28 October

The camp, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on Friday (28 October) at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on Friday (28 October) at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The two-day Chintan Shivir (reflection camp) will be held at Surajkund in Haryana from tomorrow.
The two-day Chintan Shivir (reflection camp) will be held at Surajkund in Haryana from tomorrow.
“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on 28th October 2022 at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022," a PMO statement reads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on 28th October 2022 at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022," a PMO statement reads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Home secretaries and director general of police (DGPs) of the states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.
Home secretaries and director general of police (DGPs) of the states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.
The camp, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The camp, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety, and drug trafficking among others.
It will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety, and drug trafficking among others.
Meanwhile, last year in September, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states in Delhi to review the latest status of the threat and discuss the roadmap for security and development issues.
Meanwhile, last year in September, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states in Delhi to review the latest status of the threat and discuss the roadmap for security and development issues.
Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand; home minister of Andhra Pradesh; senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala; union home secretary; top officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and several senior officers of central and state governments attended the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand; home minister of Andhra Pradesh; senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala; union home secretary; top officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and several senior officers of central and state governments attended the meeting.