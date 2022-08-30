PM to commission India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier on 2 Sep

Further, in Mangaluru, Karnataka, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of mechanization and industrialization projects worth around ₹3,800 crore. He will inaugurate the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanization of a berth for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority. The mechanized terminal will increase efficiency and reduce turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the port by around 35%, giving a boost to the business environment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}