PM Modi to meet chief secretaries on state deregulation, human capital, self-reliance

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief secretaries of states at a three-day conference in the capital starting Saturday to discuss deregulation at the state level, human capital development, technology in governance, and India’s self-reliance and Swadeshi initiatives, an official statement said on Friday.

The fifth national conference of chief secretaries aims to strengthen Centre–state coordination on national development priorities, the statement added.

The meeting will serve as a forum for central and state governments to design a unified roadmap to maximize India’s human capital potential and accelerate inclusive, future-ready growth. Traditionally, discussions at the chief secretaries’ conference help finalize the issues to be taken up at a subsequent meeting between the prime minister and state chief ministers during the NITI Aayog governing council meeting.

Deregulation at the state level is a key priority for the central government, as it is expected to improve the investment climate across states.

On human capital development for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the discussions will cover early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, sports, and extracurricular activities.

“It will lay the ground for collaborative action to move beyond viewing India’s population merely as a demographic dividend and instead position citizens as human capital by developing concrete strategies to strengthen education systems, advance skilling initiatives and generate future-ready employment opportunities across the country,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The meeting will also focus on best practices and strategies for states and union territories to enhance human development, which is critical for building a skilled workforce and boosting economic output. Technology in governance will feature prominently, as it can improve service delivery, reduce discretion, and enhance transparency.

Special sessions on deregulation in states will cover technology in governance, the agri-stack for smart supply chains and market linkages, tourism, and self-reliance initiatives.