New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on 1 August to flag off metro trains and inaugurate services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.

The new sections will connect important parts of Pune city such as Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

The Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest in the country – its lowest point is 33.1 m underground. The station roof has been made in such a manner that sunlight falls on the platform.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the waste-to-energy plant under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which has been built at a cost of about ₹300 crore. It will use about 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste a year to produce electricity.

The PM will also hand over more than 1,280 houses built by the PCMC under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and hand over more than 2,650 PMAY houses built by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be built by PCMC, and over 6400 houses built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Modi will also be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

