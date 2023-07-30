PM to flag off metro trains and inaugurate various projects in Pune on 1 Aug1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
He will also inaugurate the waste-to-energy plant under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which will use about 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste a year to produce electricity
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on 1 August to flag off metro trains and inaugurate services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×