PM to hold a review meeting on covid-19 situation in Varanasi

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting to review the covid-19 situation in Varanasi today (Sunday). The meeting is to also be attended by top officials of the local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting covid in Varanasi, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 78.56% of the new cases, the Union health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while Delhi reported 24,375 new cases.

The daily positivity rate in the last 12 days has doubled from 8% to 16.69%. The national weekly positivity rate has increased from 3.05% to 13.54% in the last one month. Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly positivity rate among states at 30.38%.

India’s total active caseload has reached 1,801,316. It now comprises 12.18% of the country's total positive cases. A net rise of 121,576 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, cumulatively account for 65.02% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09% of the total active caseload of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 82.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (419). Delhi follows with 167 daily deaths, the government said.

The prime minister in a meeting convened on Saturday stressed that there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment. Early testing and proper tracking remains key to reduce mortality. He also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister directed that close coordination with states must be ensured in handling the pandemic.

