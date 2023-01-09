PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023
Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday to discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth which is estimated to drop to 7 per cent, a senior government official said.