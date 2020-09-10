PM to inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under PMAY-G in MP on 12 Sept

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The houses were built amid Covid-19.

This will be the second event in Madhya Pradesh that the PM will attend via video conferencing this week. On 9 September, PM interacted with beneficiaries of the PM SWANidhi scheme.

The housing for all mission is a flagship scheme of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). So far 1.14 crore houses have already been built across the country under the programme. In the state of Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have also benefited from this scheme till now. These are all households of poor people who either had no house or lived in dilapidated makeshift homes.

“Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs. 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between Centre and State. Funds for all these houses constructed under PMAY-G are given by way of 4 instalments directly into the bank account of the beneficiary after verification of various stages of construction through Geotagged photographs. The scheme envisages to construct 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022," a statement released by the central government said.

The beneficiaries are provided support of unskilled labour wages for 90/95 person days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin.

