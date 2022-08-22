PM to inaugurate 2400-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Friday

The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana, on Friday, which is claims to be India’s largest private hospital with 2,400 beds. The super-specialty hospital will be equipped with latest healthcare facilities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana, on Friday, which is claims to be India’s largest private hospital with 2,400 beds. The super-specialty hospital will be equipped with latest healthcare facilities.
The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Prime minister Modi will also travel to Mohali to inaugurate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime minister Modi will also travel to Mohali to inaugurate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In an endeavour to provide world class cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali). The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India," as per the PMO statement.
“In an endeavour to provide world class cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali). The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India," as per the PMO statement.
The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.
The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.
The hospital will function as the ‘hub’ of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The hospital will function as the ‘hub’ of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’.