PM to inaugurate 2400-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Friday

“In an endeavour to provide world class cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali). The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India," as per the PMO statement.