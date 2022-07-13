Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway on 16 July; here's all you need to know

1 min read . 08:22 PM ISTLivemint

With an aim to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on 16 July will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure.

"A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister," said the PMO statement.

Here's all you need to know about the Bundelkhand Expressway

The foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by PM Modi in February 2020.

The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.

The expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

It passes through seven districts, including Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people.

Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already been started, said the PMO.

