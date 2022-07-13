With an aim to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on 16 July will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With an aim to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on 16 July will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With an aim to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on 16 July will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure.
"A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister," said the PMO statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister," said the PMO statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Here's all you need to know about the Bundelkhand Expressway
Here's all you need to know about the Bundelkhand Expressway
The foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by PM Modi in February 2020.
The foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by PM Modi in February 2020.
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway.