Home >News >India >PM to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute at IIT Kharagpur Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute at IIT Kharagpur Tuesday

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Staff Writer

The prime minister will also address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

The prime minister will also address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur, it said.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, a super speciality hospital, has been set up by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur and will address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur on February 23 at 12.30 pm via video conferencing, the PMO said.

Governor of West Bengal, Union Education Minister, and Union Minister of State for Education will also be present on the occasion, it said.

The Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute is inspired by the vision of the prime minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent, the PMO said.

This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare, it said.

Taking the legacy of IIT Kharagpur in developing healthcare technology products further, the hospital will focus on robust biomedical, clinical and translational research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery, the PMO said.

The MBBS programme is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, it said.

