OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research institute at IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research institute at IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:36 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur on 23 February, via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, said PM's office. He will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpuron 23 February, via video conferencing.

This super speciality hospital will focus on robust biomedical, clinical and translational research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The MBBS programme is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to Postgraduate and doctoral programmes, the statement read.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Piyush Goyal

West Bengal: Piyush Goyal dedicates projects to improve rail infrastructure

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
File Photo: Anthony Fauci, Biden's top medical adviser said that the approaching deaths tally was 'a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country'

Americans may still need masks to fight COVID in 2022, Anthony Fauci says

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
India, China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from building a road in the area. Photo: AFP

India, China affirm completion of disengagement of troops, will keep up talks

3 min read . 09:09 PM IST

This hospital was set up by IIT Kharagpur in association with the ministry of education. "The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," PMO said in the statement.

PM Modi will be joined by Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union education minister and Sanjay Dhotre, Union minister of state for education.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout