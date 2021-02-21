Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Kharagpur, said PM's office. He will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpuron 23 February, via video conferencing.

This super speciality hospital will focus on robust biomedical, clinical and translational research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The MBBS programme is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to Postgraduate and doctoral programmes, the statement read.

This hospital was set up by IIT Kharagpur in association with the ministry of education. "The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," PMO said in the statement.

PM Modi will be joined by Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union education minister and Sanjay Dhotre, Union minister of state for education.

