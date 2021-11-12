OPEN APP
PM to inaugurate India's 1st world-class railway station in Habibganj on Nov 15. See photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh on November 15. The Habibgaj railway station located in MP's capital Bhopal has been developed under a public-private partnership and developed by the Bansal Group.

Habibganj Railway Station: Here's all you need to know about this world-class railway station

  • Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station is built at a cost of around 450 crore.
  • The railways station is on the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

  • Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.
  • The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge.
  • Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform.
  • A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse.

  • For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.
  • Glimpses of world heritage sites such as Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur Temples, Bhim Baithika, Birla Mandir, Tawa Dam, Tribal Museum among others, will be displayed in the main areas of the Habibganj railway station.
  • A souvenir shop will be set up in the coming days and tribal art paintings will also be displayed.
  • A tourist information lounge will be set up and a large LED screen will be put up on the first floor waiting for the hall to provide information about the tourism and culture of the state.

