Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh on November 15. The Habibgaj railway station located in MP's capital Bhopal has been developed under a public-private partnership and developed by the Bansal Group.

Habibganj Railway Station: Here's all you need to know about this world-class railway station

Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station is built at a cost of around ₹ 450 crore.

450 crore. The railways station is on the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge.

Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform.

A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse.

