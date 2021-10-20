Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM to inaugurate Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at AIIMS' Jhajjar campus Thursday

PM to inaugurate Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at AIIMS' Jhajjar campus Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver an address after the inauguration.
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation at a cost of about 93 crore as part of Corporate Social Responsibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS, New Delhi, via video conferencing on Thursday. He will also deliver an address after the inauguration.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by Infosys Foundation, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for longer duration. It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

