NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on 28 December 2021 and inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

Prior to this, Prime Minister will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is a step in this direction.

This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

A government statement said that Prime Minister will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Km, and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

He will also be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. Prime Minister will launch the blockchain based digital degrees.

