PM to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Dec 28

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.