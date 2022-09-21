Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  PM to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers on Friday

The verdant forest tracts that would have submerged with the hydel project at Silent Valley. Photo by Jayaram K of the Kerala forest department.
1 min read . 05:59 PM ISTSwati Luthra

The conference will focus on increasing forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing.

The two-day conference is being held to create a synergy among the central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as the elimination of plastic pollution through a multi-pronged approach.

States’ action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment will also be discussed.

The conference will focus on increasing forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

It will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, combating climate change (updating state action plans on climate change for mitigation of emissions and adaptation to climate impacts); PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; prevention and control of pollution; wildlife management; plastics and waste management.

