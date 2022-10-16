PM to inaugurate the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday

PM to inaugurate the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
- The event will bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 agri startups
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022’ on Monday at India Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022’ on Monday at India Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi.
The event will bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 agri startups. “More than 1 crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders," said the Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
The event will bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 agri startups. “More than 1 crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders," said the Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner.
“PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK," the PMO added.
“PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK," the PMO added.
During the event, the Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer. Under this scheme, he will launch Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name “Bharat".
During the event, the Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer. Under this scheme, he will launch Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name “Bharat".
Prime Minister will also release the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 2 trillion under PM-KISAN.
Prime Minister will also release the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 2 trillion under PM-KISAN.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. “About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanization for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others. The platform would facilitate startups interacting with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions," the PMO said.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. “About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanization for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others. The platform would facilitate startups interacting with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions," the PMO said.
He will also launch ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertilizer during the event. The magazine will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, success stories of farmers, among others.
He will also launch ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertilizer during the event. The magazine will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, success stories of farmers, among others.