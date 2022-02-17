PM to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on 18 Feb

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of ₹620 crore and feature 1.4-kilometer-long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train traffic with suburban train traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Two additional tracks are planned to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.
The main junction of Central Railway, Kalyan, is where the traffic coming from north and south merges and then moves towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
From the four tracks between Kalyan and CMST, two tracks are used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains.