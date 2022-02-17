Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on 18 Feb

PM to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on 18 Feb

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of 620 crore and feature 1.4-kilometer-long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva to the nation on 18 February.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva to the nation on 18 February.

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion.

“The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of 620 crore and feature 1.4-kilometer-long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train traffic with suburban train traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of 620 crore and feature 1.4-kilometer-long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train traffic with suburban train traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Two additional tracks are planned to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

Two additional tracks are planned to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

The main junction of Central Railway, Kalyan, is where the traffic coming from north and south merges and then moves towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The main junction of Central Railway, Kalyan, is where the traffic coming from north and south merges and then moves towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

From the four tracks between Kalyan and CMST, two tracks are used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains.

From the four tracks between Kalyan and CMST, two tracks are used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!