PM to launch and inaugurate projects under Shrimad Rajchandra Mission

PM Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital while laying foundation stone for other projects under the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and also lay the foundation stone for various other projects under the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur via video conferencing in Valsad district of Gujarat at 4:30 pm.
Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will aim to provide tertiary medical facilities through a 250- bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure and is aimed at the people of the southern Gujarat region.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital and Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women during the event.
Shrimad Rajchandra animal hospital will be a 150-bed hospital built at a total cost of around ₹70 crore. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. It will also provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.
Whereas, Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women would provide employment to over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others involved with the project. Built at a cost of around 40 crores, it will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas.
