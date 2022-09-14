PM to launch cheetah reintroduction project on 17 Sep in Madhya Pradesh

PM to launch cheetah reintroduction project on 17 Sep in Madhya Pradesh1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Restoring original cheetah habitats and their biodiversity should go a long way to stem the degradation and rapid loss of biodiversity
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs, to be brought from Africa, into two enclosures at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a statement by Indian Oil Corp. said.
The Cheetah Reintroduction Project, fuelled by Indian Oil and steered by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), will formally take off on September 17, the company said.
“The first batch of cheetahs, translocated from Namibia to India, will be released into the Kuno National Park in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement reads.
Indian Oil will support NTCA with ₹50.22 crore, as part of its CSR, to take this project forward.
Speaking on the project, S M Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil, said, “Indian Oil is proud to welcome the Cheetahs back to Indian soil. It is an affirmation of Indian Oil’s resolve to align with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to preserve and enhance India’s wildlife and maintain a healthy ecological balance."
“Restoring original cheetah habitats and their biodiversity should go a long way to stem the degradation and rapid loss of biodiversity. As the only Corporate championing this special cause, we hope this project’s success will open up more avenues for crafting a sustainable future," he added.
In India, cheetah was officially declared extinct in 1952. Under the Species Recovery Programme of the Indian government, species which become extinct are restored in their historic natural habitat. Some such landmark projects include the Restoration of tigers in he Panna Tiger Reserve and the reintroduction of gaur (Indian Bison) in Bandhavgarh.
Indian Oil’s financial support would be directed towards Cheetah introduction endeavours, Habitat management, protection, eco-development, staff training and veterinary healthcare, the company said in a statement.
