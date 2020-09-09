PM to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursdaydigitally launch the ₹20,050 Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at sustainable and responsible development of fisheries. The scheme, approved by the Cabinet in May, is part of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package to revive the struggling economy.

PM Modi will also launch and inaugurate a slew of projects in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday.

“Prime Minister will also launch e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. Several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar will also be launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

These launches come months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar where the National Democratic Alliance and its partner JD(U) have been facing tough questions about reverse migration, unemployment, floods and the management of covid-19. Bihar elections are expected to take place soon with Election Commission (EC) indicating that the process will get completed before the tenure of the current legislative assembly which ends on 29 November.

As part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat package, PMMSY aims to improve availability of certified quality fish seed and feed, create critical infrastructure, including modernization and strengthening of value chains, create direct gainful employment opportunities to about 15 lakh fishermen, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors and other rural and urban populations in fishing and allied activities and about thrice this number as indirect employment opportunities including enhancement of their incomes.

Earlier in June, Modi had launched the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan with the aim to provide employment to migrant workers who returned to their villages during the two-month long nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus. The Centre is also trying to expedite cash transfers into the rural economy by leveraging the direct benefit transfer model amid the lockdown.

These launches come in the backdrop of rural unemployment rate in August increasing to 7.65% as against 6.66% recorded in July.

Of the estimated Rs2 0,050 crore investment planned over the five years under PMMSY, the central government's share will account for ₹9,407 crore, with the state's and beneficiaries’ share amounting to ₹4,880 crore and ₹5,763 crore respectively. Of this, an investment of ₹1390 crore is expected in Bihar, with an additional fish production target of 300,000 tons.

“As of now, under PMMSY the Department of Fisheries has approved ₹1723 crores worth of proposals for 21 States/UTs in phase-I. Priority has been accorded for income generating activities under PMMSY," the statement added.

PM will also announce the setting up of a fish brood bank at Sitamarhi, and an Aquatic Disease Referral Laboratory at Kishanganj; under PMMSY. He will also inaugurate fish feed mill at Madhepura, ‘Fish on Wheels’ at Patna and the Comprehensive Fish Production Technology Centre at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in the state.

The Bihar assembly elections are significant not just for incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under chief minister Nitish Kumar who has been on the top post for nearly 15 years now but also for the Grand Alliance which is being led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as it aims to return to power with Congress and other allies.

