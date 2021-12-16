NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on 18 December 2021.

The project is part of the central government’s vision of providing fast-paced connectivity across the country.

Access controlled expressways support fast and safe movement. The 594-km-long, six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5 Km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.