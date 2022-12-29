PM to lay foundation stone of projects worth 7,800 crore in West Bengal on Friday

PM to lay foundation stone of projects worth ₹7,800 crore in West Bengal on Friday1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah Railway station
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate projects worth more than ₹7,800 crore to the nation in West Bengal on Friday.
PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah Railway station. The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute on both the directions. He will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.
On the same day, PM will visit INS Netaji Subhas, pay floral tribute at the statue of Netaji Subhas and inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee – National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM – NIWAS).
The Institute will serve as an apex body in the country on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the country, serving as a hub of information and knowledge for Central, State and local governments.
PM will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council. The meeting will be attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, other Union Ministers who are members of the council and Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The National Ganga Council has been given the overall responsibility for superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of River Ganga and its tributaries.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and 612 km network) developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than ₹990 crore.
PM will also lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of ₹1585 crore.
“These projects will add 190 MLD new STP capacity in West Bengal. These projects will benefit areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area- Garden Reach & Adi Ganga (Tolly Nala) and Mahestala town," the Prime Minister’s Office said.
