New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Meerut to lay foundation of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University on January 2nd, 2022.

The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut. The estimated cost of the university is ₹700 Crore.

Prime Minister's vision is to inculcate sporting culture and establishing world class sporting infrastructure for the students. The establishment of this university will be a step closer towards accomplishment of his vision.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state of the art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall and a Cycling velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing and Kayaking, among other facilities.

The University will have the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

