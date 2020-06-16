PM to meet states, UTs over two days – five things to watch out for

Rising infections and high death numbers in June: The surge in coronavirus cases and high death numbers in June are expected to be on the table when Modi meets the states. Around 40% of the total covid-19 deaths have come in June alone. Besides, the infection numbers are going up rapidly, and in the last few days, the country is reporting 10,000 plus cases per day. The positive side, however, is the recovery rate is now more than 50% of the total infections. As India increases its testing capacity, the number of fresh cases will jump further. There have been reports of shortage of healthcare infrastructure and alleged overcharging by private healthcare providers. The central government may amplify the role of private sector in covid-19 control with the states and how to engage with private entities to enhance hospital bed availability, critical care facilities, and ensure fair and transparent charges for services.