PM to participate in Gujarat Milk Fed's golden jubilee celebration on Feb 22, inaugurate projects in Varanasi on Feb 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for several development projects in both states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow, February 22, and Uttar Pradesh on February 23. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stones of several development projects in both states. He will also be participating in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad and the prize distribution ceremony at Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University.