Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow, February 22, and Uttar Pradesh on February 23. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stones of several development projects in both states. He will also be participating in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad and the prize distribution ceremony at Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister in Gujarat According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). "The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad."

On the same day, he will "dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹22,850 crore" in Mahesana and Navsari. The projects are said to encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating projects like Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited in Tarabh and Mahesana. These projects will provide high-speed internet to more than 8000 gram panchayats. Multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, and new broad-gauge line in the districts of Mahesana and Banaskantha will also be inaugurated.

The PMO also added that multiple road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mahesana, water supply projects in Banaskantha, the main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar, will also be inaugurated among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several important projects including a new district-level hospital and Ayurvedic Hospital in Anand district; development of Rinchhadiya Mahadev Temple and Lake at Ambaji region in Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, and Mahesana; Runway of Air Force Station, Deesa; Human and Biological Science Gallery in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) new building at GIFT city; multiple projects for improving water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later in the day, the Prime Minister in Navsari will dedicate to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. Prime Minister will also initiate work commencement for the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of important projects including construction of Bharuch-Dahej access controlled expressway; multiple projects at S.S.G. Hospital, Vadodara; Regional science centre in Vadodara; projects for railway gauge conversion in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply schemes in Valsad, school and hostel building and other projects in Narmada district, among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4. "Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than ₹22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have cumulative capacity of 1400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs. They are first-of-its-kind reactors and with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu," the PMO stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further enhance road connectivity of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects including four lane-ing of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four lane-ing of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six lane-ing of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four lane-ing of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi including an Urban waste to Charcoal Plant by NTPC at Ramana; upgradation of water supply network in sis-Varuna area; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and Sewerage Pumping Stations. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects for the beautification of Varanasi including projects for the rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for the design and development of a 3-D Urban Digital map and database.

He will also inaugurate multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. The projects include the redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatra; the launching of an electric catamaran vessel provided by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi and Ayodhya; and seven change rooms floating jetties and four community jetties. The Electric catamaran will enhance the tourism experience in the Ganges with the use of green energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of thirteen community jetties of IWAI at various cities and a quick pontoon opening mechanism at Ballia.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. "The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector." He will also lay the foundation stone of a new Medical College in Varanasi and that of the National Centre of Ageing at BHU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.

At the Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University prize distribution ceremony, the Prime Minister will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He will also distribute books, uniform sets, music instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi.

"He will also visit Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photograph entries on the theme of “Sanwarti Kashi," the PMO said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later in the day, at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about ₹32 crore and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about ₹62 crore.

