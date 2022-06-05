PM will release special series of Re 1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins on June 6. Under the special series, these coins will the have logo of AKAM.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release special series of Re 1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins tomorrow while inaugurating the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affair. These special series coins will also be easily identifiable by visually impaired persons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release special series of Re 1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins tomorrow while inaugurating the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affair. These special series coins will also be easily identifiable by visually impaired persons.
In a statement, PMO said, PM will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6, 2022, at around 10.30 am at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
In a statement, PMO said, PM will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6, 2022, at around 10.30 am at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
It added, "Prime Minister will inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. Prime Minister will also release special series of Re 1, Rs2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It added, "Prime Minister will inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. Prime Minister will also release special series of Re 1, Rs2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the special series, these coins will the have logo of AKAM.
Under the special series, these coins will the have logo of AKAM.
"These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons," PMO's statement said.
"These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons," PMO's statement said.
Notably, this week is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6 to 11th, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, this week is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6 to 11th, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from the special series coins, PM will also launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal which is a one-stop digital portal linking Government credit schemes.
Apart from the special series coins, PM will also launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal which is a one-stop digital portal linking Government credit schemes.
Jan Samarth Portal is the first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.
As per the statement, the main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the statement, the main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The programme will be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.
The programme will be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.