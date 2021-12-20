NEW DELHI : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Prayagraj on December 21, 2021 to participate in a programme aimed to empower and upskill women. The programme will be attended by 2 lakh women.

In his endeavor to show his support, the Prime Minister will transfer Rs. 1000 crore, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission, to the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) that support and benefit around 16 lakh women. 80,000 Self-Help Groups will receive Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG.

60,000 Self-Help Groups will receive Revolving Fund of Rs. 15,000 per SHG.

The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging the 20,000 Business Correspondent Sakhis to commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at grassroot level, by transferring Rs. 4000 as their first month's stipend.

Prime Minister will also transfer Rs. 20 crores to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.

The total transfer is Rs. 15,000 per beneficiary.

The stages are at birth (Rs. 2000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs. 1000), on admission in class–I (Rs. 2000), On admission in class–VI (Rs. 2000), on admission in class-IX (Rs. 3000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs. 5000).

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. The units are being funded by the Self-Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx. Rs. 1 crore per unit.

These units will supply the Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

