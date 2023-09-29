PM to unveil developmental projects worth ₹13,500 crore in Telangana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore in Telangana on Sunday, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of important road projects related to Nagpur–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, inaugurate road projects related to Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Corridor developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana, lay the foundation stone of key oil and gas pipeline projects and also flag-off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda)- Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service during his trip to Telangana.

"In a step that will provide impetus to the Prime Minister’s vision of development of modern road infrastructure across the country, foundation stone and dedication to nation of multiple road projects will be done during the programme," the PMO said in a statement.

"Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include - 108 km long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G," it said.

"These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about ₹6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km," it added.

