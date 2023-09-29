PM to unveil developmental projects worth ₹13,500 crore in Telangana
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of important road projects related to Nagpur–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, inaugurate road projects related to Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Corridor developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore in Telangana on Sunday, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Friday.
