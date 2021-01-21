PM to virtually interact during Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing, said Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination, PMO said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on 22nd January, 2021 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing," said PMO in a statement.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Modi tweeted.





The world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

The interaction follows Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, it added.

Varanasi is Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on 16 January with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.