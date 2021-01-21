OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM to virtually interact during Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi tomorrow
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE PROVIDED BY PIB ON WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20, 2021** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with the Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000207B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE PROVIDED BY PIB ON WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20, 2021** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with the Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000207B) (PTI)

PM to virtually interact during Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 06:01 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid-19 inoculation drive will share their first hand experience of vaccination, says PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing, said Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination, PMO said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Mirzapur, that released a second season this October, tells the tale of two warring families in small-town India marked by lawlessness, gang rivalries, and crime. (Source: Twitter @YehHaiMirzapur)

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST
The samples from poultry farms were sent to NIHSAD for confirmation on after the NRDDL in Jalandhar suspected hem to be positive for bird flu

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at Serum Institute's plant: 5 dead, 4 rescued, says Pune mayor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on 22nd January, 2021 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing," said PMO in a statement.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Modi tweeted.


The interaction follows Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, it added.

Varanasi is Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on 16 January with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout