PM to visit Gujarat to lay foundation stone of projects worth 15,670 crore

On Thursday, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. After that, he will launch Mission LiFE in the presence of Guterres at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat during 19-20 October to dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,670 crore.
On Wednesday, the prime minister will inaugurate the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar. The Expo will have an Indian Pavilion where PM Modi will unveil HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
He will also launch Mission DefSpace, to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the space domain through industry and start-ups. He will lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat.
PM Modi will inaugurate the Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. The mission is conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 crores. During the event at Trimandir, PM will launch projects worth around ₹4,260 crore.
On the same day, he will lay foundation of various development projects worth Rs. 3,580 crores in Junagadh. He will lay the foundation stone for improvement of coastal highways along with construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.
At Porbandar, he will lay the foundation stone for holistic development of Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour.
Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 5860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022.
During the conclave,PM Modi will dedicate over 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. The keys of these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries.
He will dedicate a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station. Other projects include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat and the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around ₹2,950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch.
On Thursday, he will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. After that, he will launch Mission LiFE in the presence of UN Secretary General at Statue of Unity, Kevadia.
Modi will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The conference will bring together 118 heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.
On the same day, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to Statue of Unity along with construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over ₹300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.