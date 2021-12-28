Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani, Uttarakhand on 30 December, 2021 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over ₹17500 crore.

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over ₹14100 crore. These Projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply among others.

The programme will witness inauguration of 6 projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over ₹3400 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at the cost of about ₹5750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. This project of national importance, will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydro power and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The PM will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple road sector projects worth about ₹8700 crore. The projects whose foundation stones would be laid include four laning of 85 kilometre Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over ₹4000 crore; two laning of 22 Kilometre stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 kilometre stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 kilometre long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D) being built at a cost of over 175 crore. These road projects will improve connectivity of Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region and also the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit industrial areas in Rudrapur and Lalkuan besides improving the accessibility of Jim Corbett National Park.

Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometres at cost of more than ₹625 crore and construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about ₹450 crores.

The PM will also inaugurate road widening and improvement projects under which the strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road will get all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the army to the border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In an endeavour to expand the medical infrastructure of the state and provide world class medical facilities to the people in all parts of the country, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of about 2400 homes for the economically weaker section in the cities of Sitarganj and Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and also lay the foundation stone of 73 water supply schemes across 13 districts of the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The foundation stone of a 41 acre Aroma Park at Kashipur and a 40 acre Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj will also be laid.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 5 MegaWatt capacity Suringad-II run of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited at Munsyari in Pithoragarh district built at a cost of about ₹50 crore.

