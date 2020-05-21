Home > News > India > PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow to take stock of 'Amphan' damage
(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow to take stock of 'Amphan' damage

1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2020, 09:22 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Modi will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Amphan'.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's office said "Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed."

'Amphan' tore into West Bengal, leaving 72 people dead and thousands homeless, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

Amphan also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout