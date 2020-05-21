PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow to take stock of 'Amphan' damage

PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow to take stock of 'Amphan' damage1 min read . 09:22 PM IST
Modi will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Amphan'.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister's office said "Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed."
'Amphan' tore into West Bengal, leaving 72 people dead and thousands homeless, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.
Amphan also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.
