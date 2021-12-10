PM: Unity needed to set crypto rules

In his speech on the second day of the US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy — a virtual, two-day event kicked off Thursday with about 110 participating countries— Modi said that years of colonial rule could not stamp out the inherent democratic spirit of India. India’s democracy story was one of its “unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres," that of “constant improvements in health, education, and human well-being at an unimaginable scale," the prime minister said.