PM unveils indigenous HTT-40 aircraft at DefExpo.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled HTT-40, an indigenous trainer aircraft designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), at the India Pavilion during 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the aircraft has state-of-the-art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features. With over 60% in-house parts and collaboration of private industry, it is a shining example of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
The HTT-40 would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close formation flights whereas its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying. It is a testament to the cutting-edge technology designed to meet primary training requirements of the Indian defence services, it said.
Built around a meticulously-tested turbo-prop engine, the aircraft is equipped with the latest avionics, an air-conditioned cabin and ejection seats.
It boasts of unique features like running change-over of pilots, hot-refuelling and short-turnaround time. All the tests required for certification were completed in record six years from the first flight, the ministry said.
The HTT-40 has completed all systems tests, all PSQR performances, hot weather, sea level and cross wind trials and user assisted technical trials. It demonstrated rain water resistance. Provisional clearance for airworthiness of the aircraft is received from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Defence Secretary to Government of India, Ajay Kumar were present on occasion among others.
