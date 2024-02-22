PM unveils projects worth 60,500 cr for Navsari and Mehsana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated a slew of development projects worth ₹60,500 crore for Navsari and Mehsana in Gujarat. These projects, spanning various sectors, are aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity, education, healthcare and tourism in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM dedicated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹47,000 crore in Navsari and projects worth ₹13,500 for Mehsana district.

Among the projects in Navsari is the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, two new pressurized heavy water reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, construction work of PM MITRA Park and Dream City.

“It's always a great feeling to be in Navsari. The inauguration and launch of various projects will strengthen Gujarat's development journey," he said, adding: “Modi’s guarantee begins where hope from others ceases to exist."

In Mehsana, the PM opened projects like Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Ltd, which is expected to provide high-speed internet to over 8,000 village panchayats, significantly improving digital connectivity in rural areas.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the development of a district-level hospital and an Ayurvedic hospital in Anand, and the construction of the Rinchhadiya Mahadev Temple and lake in Ambaji. These projects are expected to improve healthcare facilities and promote tourism in the region.

PM Modi also opened the main academic building of the Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar, which will further strengthen the state's education infrastructure and contribute to the growth of the biotechnology sector.

Highlighting the importance of these projects, Modi said they will enhance ease of living and create new job opportunities for the youth of the region. “It is always special to be in Mehsana. The projects being launched from here will give fillip to the overall progress of this region," the PM said.

Before attending the public function, the PM also attended the consecration ceremony of the Valinath Dham Temple and described it as a pilgrimage site and a seat of guru for the Rewari society.

Modi said it has been his government's effort to preserve and develop India's heritage as world heritage.

"Gujarat also has many symbols of the ancient civilization of India. These symbols are very important not only to understand history but also to connect the coming generations with their roots. That is why it has been the effort of our government to preserve and develop them as world heritage," the PM said.

The event was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

