PM urges restructured defence units to help India become military industry power

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged seven restructured defence units to help develop the country into a military industrial power, while making India self-reliant in the development and manufacture of strategic weapons and platforms.

Speaking at a ceremony where he dedicated the seven defence companies— formed by the restructuring and amalgamation of 41 ordnance factories— Modi urged the new entities to help India make its mark in the global defence equipment markets.

Recalling that Indian ordnance factories were once known for their quality products, Modi said that lately the units had lost their competitive edge due to the lack of modernization. And in the process, India became dependent on foreign companies for its strategic defence needs.

“India’s goal under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) is to make the country—on its own—into a big military power in the world," Modi said. The new units, he added, would help Asia’s third largest economy and one of the biggest arms importers in the world to cut its dependence on foreign vendors. He stressed that the new companies should speedily incorporate research and innovation into their processes and work culture as he also urged startups to be part of the process to build up India’s defence manufacturing sector.

The seven new companies launched are: Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

The prime minister said the new companies had already bagged orders worth ₹65,000 crore from the military and the paramilitary—a reflection of the confidence of the country in these companies. The defence ministry had brought out lists of platforms and weapons systems that the country would source domestically, Modi said and added that his government had introduced measures to incentivize private industry to make military hardware for the Indian military. He cited Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu defence corridors as examples of his government’s new approach that had brought new opportunities for a vast network of micro, small and medium enterprises to tap into defence manufacturing.

The prime minister urged the seven new defence firms to not only come on par with the big military companies of the world, but also to “take the lead in developing future technologies". India has competitive costs on its side, the prime minister said and urged the seven units and others to become global brands with quality and reliability being their calling cards.

“Our defence export has increased by 325 % in last five years," the prime minister said.

Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the reorganization of the ordnance factory units. He said the move was aimed to improve their efficiency and the quality of their products. The seven units were given autonomy but the corporatization was also aimed at increasing accountability, he said. The companies will have to become profitable by actively seeking orders from not only the Indian military but other customers as well, the minister said.

Reassuring employees that their concerns and interests would be taken care of, the minister directed the new managements of the seven companies to look after the workers’ welfare.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday had said that the Modi government had decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board from a government department into seven 100% government-owned corporate companies to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of India. The move would bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it added.

