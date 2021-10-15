PM urges restructured defence units to help India become military industry power

The prime minister said the new companies had already bagged orders worth ₹65,000 crore from the military and the paramilitary—a reflection of the confidence of the country in these companies. The defence ministry had brought out lists of platforms and weapons systems that the country would source domestically, Modi said and added that his government had introduced measures to incentivize private industry to make military hardware for the Indian military. He cited Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu defence corridors as examples of his government’s new approach that had brought new opportunities for a vast network of micro, small and medium enterprises to tap into defence manufacturing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}