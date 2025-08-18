PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojna: Benefits, eligibility, scheme period, how to apply — explained

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portal has been launched by the Centre to provide employment-linked incentives to employers and first-time employees, according to reports.

The ₹1 lakh crore central government scheme was approved on July 1, 2025, and “aims to incentivise the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs” in India over a two-year period from August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2027, Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment told reporters on August 18.

“The scheme will promote new job creation in the country and support new employees with the encouragement amount,” he added.

Who is eligible for the scheme? All employers and first-time employees in India are covered under PMVBRY, as per Mandaviya. He added that Part A of the scheme is applicable to first-time employees, while Part B supports employers. In a note, the ministry said employees with gross wages up to ₹1 lakh will be eligible for the scheme under Part A.

Meanwhile, Part B will provide an incentive for the generation of additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector.

To be eligible, establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with fewer than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months. Further, exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included.

What benefits do first-time employees get? The minister explained that under Part A, a first-time employee can avail a one-time incentive equivalent to an average one-month wage (Basic DA) of up to ₹15,000.

This will be offered to them in two instalments.

What benefits do employers get? As per the ministry note, companies will get an incentive up to ₹3,000 per month for each additional employee (both first timer and re-joinee), for a sustained period of at least six months.

The scheme will be for two years overall, with a special extension till four years for companies in the manufacturing sector. Under Part B, the employer is entitled to get incentives under three slabs, as follows:

How can you avail benefits? You can avail the incentive benefit by:

Registering on the official portal here — https://pmviksitbharatrozgaryojana.com/, or

