PM vows covid vaccine for every Indian

He cautioned that even though the lockdown has been eased, the threat from the virus remains. “In the last 7-8 months, we have put in major efforts. The situation has improved, and we should not let the situation deteriorate," Modi said. He noted that the recovery rate in the country currently is good, and the death rate low. In India, about 5,500 people per million population have been infected by the coronavirus, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil, this figure is close to 25,000, he said.