PM worried about the Wistron development: B.S. Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the state government is firmly behind Wistron Infocomm, the contract manufacturer that makes iPhones for Apple Inc., and assured to provide support to help the Taiwanese manufacturing giant resume production at its plant in Kolar.

“These things (violence at Wistron) should not have happened and the Prime Minister is also very much worried about this development. We have given proper instructions (that) such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

The chief minister’s statements come four days after worker unrest at Wistron took a violent turn on Saturday morning that ended with destruction of property, arson and loot of over ₹50 crore.

The decision to back the company comes despite multiple reports by his own government pointing out violations by Wistron including non-payment of wages, 12-hour shifts and increase of contractual workforce without requisite approvals among other lapses.

Hundreds of workers were seen damaging company property, setting fire to vehicles and screaming profanities against Wistron in the early hours on Saturday at the manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60 kms from Bengaluru.

The Modi-led union government has also sought a detailed report on the incident at Wistron which could potentially dent the centre’s flagship ‘make in India’ campaign and future investments.

The police in Kolar have formed 10 teams to apprehend the unnamed perpetrators and workers, who once took pride in their association with the ‘iPhone company" as Wistron is better known in the district, are either now in jail or in hiding.

An inspection by local authorities on 12 December has found that staffing agencies had denied appointment letters, contracts and denied requests for salary slips among other findings.

Wistron has around 1400 permanent employees and nearly 8500 contractual workers.

While the state government alleges that no contract worker had approached the labour department, a charge workers and trade union activists deny.

Shivaram Hebbar, the state’s labour minister has said that the government will provide full support to get the company production lines up within the next 10-15 days.

