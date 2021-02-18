PM2.5 air pollution claimed 54,000 lives in Delhi last year: study

“Despite recording relatively better air quality this year due to strict lockdown, air pollution continues to be a serious public health issue which also drastically impacts our economy. For the governments of the day, it is crucial that investments are made towards green and sustainable solutions. When we choose fossil fuel over clean energy, our health is put at stake. Polluted air increases the likelihood of deaths due to cancer & stroke, spike in asthma attacks and worsens the severity of COVID-19 symptoms," said Avinash Chanchal, Climate Campaigner, Greenpeace India.

