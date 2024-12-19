Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently said there has been a substantial increase in investments in the urban sector since 2014 and emphasised the Centre’s dedication to realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, according to a PTI report.
On PMAY 2.0 in particular, Khattar said a new rental housing vertical has been introduced under the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), to benefit the migrant population.
"Under this scheme, new initiatives such as provisional sanctions for around 7 per cent of the planned 1 crore urban houses based on the population of states signing MoUs, have been made and it will ensure timely allocation and expediting the process. To streamline operations, sanctions to states will be finalised based on the demand received by March 31, 2025, providing clarity on yearly house allocations," he said.
He added that 88.32 lakh houses have competed under the PMAY 2.0.
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) Scheme is aimed to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households across the country with the vision of ‘Housing for All’, according to details on the official website. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs implements the scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible families in urban areas through four verticals.
The four verticals are Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS).
