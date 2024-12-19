Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently said there's a significant rise in urban investments since 2014, referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Here's how you can apply for affordable housing under the PMAY 2.0 scheme.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently said there has been a substantial increase in investments in the urban sector since 2014 and emphasised the Centre’s dedication to realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, according to a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On PMAY 2.0 in particular, Khattar said a new rental housing vertical has been introduced under the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), to benefit the migrant population.

"Under this scheme, new initiatives such as provisional sanctions for around 7 per cent of the planned 1 crore urban houses based on the population of states signing MoUs, have been made and it will ensure timely allocation and expediting the process. To streamline operations, sanctions to states will be finalised based on the demand received by March 31, 2025, providing clarity on yearly house allocations," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that 88.32 lakh houses have competed under the PMAY 2.0.

What is PMAY 2.0? Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) Scheme is aimed to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households across the country with the vision of ‘Housing for All’, according to details on the official website. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs implements the scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible families in urban areas through four verticals.

The four verticals are Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's The Applicability Criteria BLC: Financial assistance up to ₹ 2.5 lakh to individual eligible families with annual income up to ₹ 3 lakh to construct new pucca houses up to 45 sqm (an all-weather dwelling unit) on their own available land.

Financial assistance up to 2.5 lakh to individual eligible families with annual income up to 3 lakh to construct new pucca houses up to 45 sqm (an all-weather dwelling unit) on their own available land. AHP: Affordable houses of 30-45 sqm carpet area to be constructed by Public/Private Agencies and made available for allotment to eligible beneficiaries of EWS category. Financial assistance of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh per EWS (annual income upto ₹ 3 lakh).

Affordable houses of 30-45 sqm carpet area to be constructed by Public/Private Agencies and made available for allotment to eligible beneficiaries of EWS category. Financial assistance of up to 2.5 lakh per EWS (annual income upto 3 lakh). ARH: Affordable housing on a short-term basis or those who do not have the financial capability to construct or buy a house. This facility is available to EWS and LIG beneficiaries with annual incomes of ₹ 3 lakh and ₹ 6 lakh, respectively. Beneficiaries include urban migrants, homeless, destitute, industrial workers, working women, and construction workers, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers, etc.), migrants working with market/trade associations, educational / health institutions, the hospitality sector, and contractual employees, amongst others.

Affordable housing on a short-term basis or those who do not have the financial capability to construct or buy a house. This facility is available to EWS and LIG beneficiaries with annual incomes of 3 lakh and 6 lakh, respectively. Beneficiaries include urban migrants, homeless, destitute, industrial workers, working women, and construction workers, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers, etc.), migrants working with market/trade associations, educational / health institutions, the hospitality sector, and contractual employees, amongst others. ISS: Subsidy on home loans sanctioned and disbursed on 01.09.2024 or after to eligible beneficiaries of EWS/LIG and MIG for purchase/ repurchase/construction of houses for EWS, LIG and MIG households with an annual income of up to ₹ 3 lakh, ₹ 6 lakh and ₹ 9 lakh, respectively. Beneficiaries must submit proof of income.

What Documents Do You Need? Applicant's Aadhaar details (Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, date of birth).

Aadhaar details of family members (Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, date of birth).

Active bank account details of the applicant (account number, bank name, branch, IFSC code) linked with Aadhaar.

Income proof (Only PDF file, Size upto 200kb.)

Caste/Community proof (In case of SC, ST or OBC). (Only PDF file, Size upto 200kb.)

Land document (In case of BLC vertical). (Only PDF file, Size upto 5mb.)

How To Apply Online? Visit the website here - www.https://pmay-urban.gov.in

Click on Apply for PMAY-U 2.0

Enter details of annual income, category and other questions as required

Aadhaar authentication with OTP

Enter your address proof and income proof and other required details

Submit application {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Documents Do You Need? Applicant's Aadhaar details (Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, date of birth).

Aadhaar details of family members (Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, date of birth).

Active bank account details of the applicant (account number, bank name, branch, IFSC code) linked with Aadhaar.

Income proof (Only PDF file, Size upto 200kb.)

Caste/Community proof (In case of SC, ST or OBC). (Only PDF file, Size upto 200kb.)

Land document (In case of BLC vertical). (Only PDF file, Size upto 5mb.)