PMC bank case: Two top officials of Viva Group arrested after ED raids

Viva Group Managing Director Mehul Thakur and Director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited company scam.

On Friday, the ED conducted searches at five locations in office premises residences of Directors of the Viva Group in connection with the PMC bank scam case.

The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur, respectively.

During the raids, cash worth ₹73 lakh, incriminating digital and documentary evidence has been recovered, the ED said in a statement.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Housing Development Infrastructures Limited (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Limited and others on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences wing of Mumbai Police under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 471 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 for causing wrongful loss prima facie to the tune of ₹4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves, it added.

Several properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Wadhawan family trust and others valued at ₹293 crore were also attached and jewellery worth ₹63 crores was seized earlier, the officials said.

A prosecution complaint has been filed against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others under PMLA, they stated in a release.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut who had joined the probe at the ED earlier this month, a day prior to the scheduled date as requested by her, and was questioned for around three hours.

Varsha Raut was issued a third summons to join the probe by ED asking her to join on 29 December in the PMC bank scam case but she had then communicated to the probe agency asking time and said that she would appear before the agency on 5 January. ED officials agreed to the requested date but she reached the ED office a day prior on Monday.

The summons issued to Varsha Raut was in connection with a transaction, which is a loan borrowed of ₹55 lakh from one Madhuri Pravin Raut.

As per reports, Madhuri Pravin Raut is the wife of Pravin Raut. Pravin Raut is the Director of a firm named Guruashish Constructions, which is a subsidiary company of HDIL. Pravin Raut was Director at Guruashish Constructions along with promoters of HDIL Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via