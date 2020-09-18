PMC Bank fraud case: ED attaches 3 Delhi hotels worth 100 cr

Hotel Conclave Boutique now known as FAB HOTELS A-20, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Authorities started investigating Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for fraud last year and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took control of it after detecting financial irregularities. Thousands of PMC depositors have been unable to access their deposits for a year as the RBI has capped withdrawals at ₹1 lakh.