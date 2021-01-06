Subscribe
PMC Bank fraud case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on 11 January
Mumbai: Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, leaves after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into the PMC bank fraud case, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_04_2021_000198B)

PMC Bank fraud case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on 11 January

1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The ED had summoned Varsha Raut in connection with the alleged transfer of funds from the accounts of Pravin Raut
  • Pravin Raut is an accused arrested in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut has been again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PMC Bank fraud case. Varsha Raut has to appear before ED for inquiry on 11 January. This is the fourth summon. Earlier, on 4 January she appeared at the ED office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with an alleged transaction linked to the PMC Bank money laundering case, a police official said.

She was earlier summoned by ED to appear before it on 5 January after she asked for an adjournment of the previous summons and sought a fresh date.

The ED had summoned Varsha Raut in connection with the alleged transfer of funds from the accounts of Pravin Raut, an accused arrested in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

The central probe agency has alleged that Pravin Raut had "siphoned off" 95 crore worth of funds from the scam- hit bank in the garb of loan, out of which he paid 1.6 crore to his wife, Madhuri, who subsequently transferred 55 lakh in two tranches to Varsha Raut as an "interest-free loan."

Pravin Raut was one of the directors in Guruashish Constructions, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). He was arrested along with HDIL directors for illegally availing loans from PMC Bank.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of 4,355 crores came to light.

